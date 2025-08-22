Police release video of encounter with Caitlin Clark stalker

Police have released footage of an encounter that took place between FBI agents and the man who was recently convicted of stalking Caitlin Clark.

Michael Lewis, a 55-year-old from Texas, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for time served after he pleaded guilty in Indianapolis last month to stalking and harassing Clark. Lewis was first questioned by police on Jan. 8 after he was accused of sending disturbing and sexually violent messages to Clark over the span of several weeks from mid-December to early January.

On Friday, TMZ obtained body camera footage that shows Lewis being confronted by FBI agents at a hotel where he was staying in downtown Indianapolis. Lewis could be heard telling the agents he was in Indianapolis for vacation. He also admitted to sending Clark messages and said he was in “just an imaginary relationship” with the Fever star.

“That’s all it is. It doesn’t involve any threats,” Lewis said. “Just a play fun thing. That’s all it is.”

Lewis invited police into his hotel room to show he had no weapons or dangerous items. The interaction ended with him being warned to stop sending messages to Clark.

#Exclusive 🚨 The man convicted of stalking Caitlin Clark told FBI agents just days before his arrest that he had nothing more than “an imaginary relationship” with the WNBA superstar. 🔗 For full video! https://t.co/gFXchcZ3Im pic.twitter.com/Hx3MiSMsIl — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 22, 2025

Lewis continued to send messages to Clark even after the encounter with police, which led to him being arrested on Jan. 12. He claimed after pleading guilty that he never threatened Clark and was trying to help educate her on the importance of being safe.

Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in her second WNBA season. She has been limited to just 13 games and sidelined with a groin injury since June 15.