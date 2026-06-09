Possible cause of death for Bulls icon Stacey King is revealed

New details are emerging this week on the death of Chicago Bulls icon Stacey King.

Over the weekend, King, a former Bulls champion player as well as a beloved longtime broadcaster for the team, died at the age of 59. The Bulls confirmed the sad news in a post to social media on Sunday.

David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago later reported some further details on King’s death. Kaplan revealed that King died after a fall at his home.

It remains unclear if King’s death was the direct result of the fall or if the fall was caused by some sort of medical emergency. But ABC Chicago quoted the local medical examiner’s office as saying that King was found dead in his River Forest, Ill. home on Sunday morning and that a head autopsy would be needed to confirm the exact cause of death for King.

King played in the NBA from 1989-97 and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Bulls. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in the league and eventually became a commentator for Chicago in 2006, gaining widespread popularity for his animated and enthusiastic calls on the air.

Notably, King also won three NBA championships as a Bulls player from 1991-93. He played on those teams with basketball icon Michael Jordan, who reacted on Monday to the news of King’s death in a rare public statement.