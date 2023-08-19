Potential Joel Embiid trade request looms large over Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers still can’t figure out how to solve their stalemate with James Harden. With the growing discord within the Sixers organization on full display, it’s far from the ideal scenario for an in-his-prime star like Joel Embiid.

The whispers of a potential Embiid trade request have grown louder of late, according to NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. Goodwill stated that several figures around the league believe the Sixers center will ask for a trade “sooner rather than later.” Goodwill also asserted that his same sources believe a full-blown rebuild is exactly what Sixers president Daryl Morey is after.

Morey, who joined the Sixers organization in 2020, was the mastermind behind swapping out a disgruntled Ben Simmons for James Harden. Harden eventually re-signed with the Sixers last offseason. However, Morey and the front office may soon face a league investigation for potentially circumventing league rules.

Embiid has remained loyal to the Sixers despite several instances of off-the-court issues and a lack of postseason success. The Sixers have failed to make the Eastern Conference Finals in six consecutive playoff appearances and a revolving cast of co-stars alongside Embiid. With another drama-filled season imminent, the reigning MVP’s loyalty could face its most significant test yet.