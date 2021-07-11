Did Precious Achiuwa troll Kevin Durant after Nigeria’s upset of Team USA?

Nigeria pulled off one of the great upsets in international basketball history with their stunning victory over the United States this weekend, and one of their players may have rubbed some salt in the wound afterwards.

Miami Heat big man Precious Achiuwa, the starting center for the Nigerian team, sent Team USA’s Kevin Durant to the deck with a big block during the first half of Saturday’s Olympic exhibition.

Nigeria would go on to win the game by the final of 90-87, marking Team USA’s first-ever loss to an African country in international play.

After the victory, Achiuwa took to his Instagram with a celebratory post. In his post, he included a shot of his block on Durant. Achiuwa’s caption read in part, “You’re not that guy pal, trust me your [sic] not that guy.”

Achiuwa seems to be referencing the popular “You’re Not That Guy” meme on social media. Here is a clip of the original viral video.

YOURE NOT THAT GUY PAL TRUST ME YOURE NOT THAT GUY pic.twitter.com/MsbUqyhh5q — (@risbearie) July 6, 2021

Achiuwa and Nigeria definitely deserve their moment after such a big victory, even in an exhibition. Durant, meanwhile, is getting a taste of his own medicine given his well-known fondness for trolling on social media.