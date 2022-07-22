1 prominent team appears to be out of running for Kevin Durant

The Kevin Durant outcome that would melt the most faces now appears to be safely off the table.

Mark Medina of NBA.com said this week that the defending champion Golden State Warriors look to be comfortable with their current core. In other words, do not expect them to reunite with the former MVP Durant, Medina adds.

Medina also cited a comment recently made by Warriors GM Bob Myers.

“I like our team and where it’s at,” Myers said to NBA.com. “I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”

Durant, who continues to pursue a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, played for the Warriors from 2016 to 2019, winning two back-to-back titles and Finals MVP awards with them. Momentum toward a possible reunion seemed to be gaining steam in recent weeks, and even Steph Curry sounded fully onboard.

But with the Warriors having literally just won another NBA championship without him, a Durant return to Golden State might somehow be even softer than his initial move in 2016. It probably does not make sense either for the Warriors to gut their core (e.g. by giving up Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and/or Moses Moody) to get Durant when they are already a proven title team as is. But that said, Golden State might still be facing a roster shake-up this summer for different reasons.