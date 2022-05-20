Warriors might have to trade All-Star after season?

The Golden State Warriors are in the conference finals and could be headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. But their reign at the top will not be easy to maintain.

The Warriors have $171 million in salaries committed for next season and $144 million committed for the season after that. In a mailbag answering reader questions this week, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau suggested that the best way forward for the Warriors salary-wise would be to trade Andrew Wiggins.

“As I’ve written before, the most logical way for the Warriors to cut salary is to trade Wiggins before he hits unrestricted free agency in summer 2023,” Letourneau said.

Steph Curry is under contract for four more seasons; Klay Thompson for two; and Draymond Green is for two as well if you count his player option. The Warriors also want to sign Jordan Poole to a contract extension. Wiggins is only under contract for one more season, and it’s for $33.6 million. It might make sense for the Warriors to trade him after this season and get something in return.

Wiggins was the No. 1 pick in 2014. He turned into a fine scorer with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 19.3 points per game with them. But he was ill-suited for a No. 1 role with the team. Golden State acquired him in a 2020 trade involving D’Angelo Russell. He has found a nice home with the Warriors and this year made his first All-Star team.

After reviving Wiggins’ value, Golden State might look to trade the 27-year-old.