Steph Curry’s reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed

The Golden State Warriors continue to be mentioned as a potential suitor for Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry is apparently very open to reuniting with his former teammate.

According to Rich Bucher of FOX Sports, Curry has reached out to Durant multiple times this offseason to talk about the possibility of playing together again.

Bucher discussed the idea on Thursday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1.

“I was in Las Vegas last week for Summer League, and someone from KD’s camp told me that Steph Curry was among the stars around the league who had reached out to KD to find out exactly what he was thinking,” Bucher said. “The point being made that Steph was not opposed to KD, in spite of the way things ended, to KD coming back to the Warriors.

Bucher said Curry is motivated in part by wanting to win a fifth title so he would have one more championship than LeBron James.

“There’s a lot of hoops to jump through, but the point being made is Steph is looking for, ‘What’s going to make me better? What’s going to make us better?'” the NBA insider added. “There’s no concern about the way things ended. There’s no conflict with KD as far as Steph is concerned. He’s just looking for the best way possible to potentially win a fifth championship.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently pointed out that Curry has the ability to put the Durant rumors to rest, but the two-time NBA MVP has not done that.

There is at least one significant hurdle standing in the way of Durant returning to Golden State. Even if the Warriors got past that, they would still have to give up a ton of assets. They just proved — once again — that they don’t need Durant to win a title. It is hard to imagine the deal coming together.