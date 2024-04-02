2-time NBA champion announces his retirement

A former NBA champion has formally announced his retirement.

Rajon Rondo has not played in the NBA since he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022, and the star point guard has now officially called it career. Rondo was asked during an appearance this week on the “All the Smoke” podcast if he is done playing, and he gave a very firm response.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m done,” Rondo said. “I’d rather spend time with my kids…”

That is hardly a surprise, as Rondo is 38 and has not been looking to work out with NBA teams. He averaged 6.2 points and 4.9 assists across 21 games with the Cavs to close out the 2021-22 season.

Rondo was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 21st overall pick in 2006. He was the starting point guard and a key piece on Boston’s 2008 championship team, which was led by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Rondo played for the Celtics until he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014. He helped lead Boston to another NBA Finals in 2010, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo played for nine different teams during his 16-year NBA career. He won a second championship as a role player with the Lakers in 2020.

More recently, Rondo has gotten into some legal trouble. He was arrested back in January on gun and marijuana charges following a traffic stop. He was not permitted to be carrying a firearm at the time due to a court mandate stemming from a 2022 incident during which he allegedly pulled a gun on the mother of his children.

Rondo was named an All-Star four times during his career. He also made the NBA All-Defensive First Team twice. Rondo led the NBA in assists three times.