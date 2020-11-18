Rajon Rondo to receive ‘significant offer’ from Hawks?

Rajon Rondo is expected to decline his $2.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers to become a free agent, and the Atlanta Hawks could be waiting with a huge offer.

ESPN’s Frank Isola said that Rondo is expected to receive a “significant” offer from the Hawks for around $15 million over two years. The Hawks have plenty of cap space and are looking to improve.

Rondo is also reportedly being pursued by the Clippers and prefers to sign with them if possible.

Rondo’s interest in these other teams likely explains why the Lakers agreed to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Thunder.

Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Lakers last season and helped them win the championship. The 34-year-old has played 14 seasons in the NBA.