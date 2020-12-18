Rajon Rondo sued by woman over alleged parking lot attack

A woman who says she lives in the same apartment complex as Rajon Rondo in Los Angeles claims she was attacked by Rondo and his girlfriend earlier this year, and she has filed a lawsuit against the NBA veteran.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Toktam Jorshari claims Rondo was parked in a handicapped spot on June 28 at their apartment complex when she pulled into the space next to him to unload a piece of furniture she had purchased. She said she inadvertently blocked Rondo’s Rolls Royce SUV in, which led to him aggressively confronting her. Jorshari claims the situation quickly escalated and became physical.

Jorshari says Rondo immediately shouted at her, “B—-, why do you think you can park here?” He then allegedly shoved her against her vehicle in a manner that was “so violent and forceful that [Jorshari’s] sandal shoe flew off her foot and her keys which she held in her hand flew out of her hand and broke into two pieces when the key fell onto the ground.”

Once Jorshari was on the ground, she says Rondo’s girlfriend repeatedly attacked her and hit her in the head and upper-body area. She says the incident was captured on surveillance footage that she has in her possession.

Jorshari is suing both Rondo and his girlfriend for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy. She’s seeking unspecified damages in excess of $1 million.

Rondo was still with the Los Angeles Lakers at the time of the alleged incident. He signed a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks last month. At least one top contender was said to have interest in the 34-year-old.