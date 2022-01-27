Raptors coach Nick Nurse has funny new acting role

Nick Nurse has already won an NBA championship as a head coach. Now he could be going for an Emmy Award as well.

“Murdoch Mysteries,” a Canadian TV show, announced on Wednesday that the Toronto Raptors coach Nurse will be acting in an episode of the program next week. Nurse appeared in a promo for the show posted to Twitter.

@Raptors X #MurdochMysteries 🇨🇦 The Canadian collab you never knew you needed… until now! 🏀 Tune-in THIS MONDAY at 8/8:30 NT to see Nick Nurse trade in sidelines for script lines. Only on @cbc and @cbcgem. pic.twitter.com/Xa68EHEldN — Murdoch Mysteries (@CBCMurdoch) January 26, 2022

Many thought Nurse would be playing Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of the sport of basketball, based on what he was wearing. But Nurse revealed to reporters on Wednesday that he would actually be guesting as a locker room attendant in a basketball scene on the show, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

The Raptors have climbed back into the playoff picture at 23-22 this season. But it is good to know that Nurse has a backup career plan in case the whole coaching thing goes south on him. Notably enough, Nurse is not the only NBA head coach who has gotten into acting in the last several months.

