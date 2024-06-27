Raptors acquire former top-10 pick in trade with West team

The Toronto Raptors are giving it a go with a former NBA lottery pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Raptors have acquired guard Davion Mitchell in a trade with the Sacramento Kings. Forward Sasha Vezenkov is also headed to Toronto while Sacramento gets back forward Jalen McDaniels as well as the No. 45 overall pick in this week’s draft.

Mitchell, 25, was the No. 9 overall pick by Sacramento in 2021. He is known as a superb defensive guard who averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game as a rookie. But his role with the Kings had steadily declined over the last couple of seasons. Mitchell was losing some minutes to fellow guard Keon Ellis, and Sacramento also just drafted Devin Carter with the No. 13 overall pick on Wednesday.

The 2-for-1 trade saves the Kings on luxury tax and also opens up a roster spot for them. Meanwhile, the Raptors get a talented guard in Mitchell who can be the undisputed backup behind Immanuel Quickley. They also get Vezenkov, a former EuroLeague MVP who had grown unhappy in Sacramento.