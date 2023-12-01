Reason behind Luka Doncic’s personal absence from Mavericks revealed

Luka Doncic is missing the Dallas Mavericks’ game on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies but for very good reason.

The Mavericks announced that Doncic would be out for Friday’s contest due to a personal matter. It marks the first absence of the season for the MVP candidate Doncic, who had played in all 17 games thus far for Dallas.

In a post to his Instagram page, Doncic himself revealed the reason behind his absence — his fiancée Anamaria Goltes just gave birth to their first child. Doncic is now the proud father of a daughter named Gabriela.

The 24-year-old Doncic got engaged to Goltes over the summer. The couple met when they were each just 12 years old, and they started dating in 2016.

Dallas plays again on Saturday against Oklahoma City on the second end of a back-to-back set. They then get several days off ahead of a Dec. 6 contest against Utah. Regardless though, Doncic now has a big new blessing that has just arrived in his life.