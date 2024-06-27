Reed Sheppard gets meme treatment for his suit at NBA Draft

Reed Sheppard decided to keep things simple on NBA Draft day.

The former Kentucky star Sheppard was a big winner during Wednesday’s draft, climbing into the top three and landing with the Houston Rockets at No. 3 overall.

Social media had plenty of jokes though about Sheppard’s minimalistic look to the event. Sheppard was wearing a simple olive green suit and ended up looking more like Houston’s new weatherman rather than Houston’s new combo guard.

Reed Sheppard = best dressed pic.twitter.com/YeNJ00rAn5 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 27, 2024

Take a look at some of the funniest posts about Sheppard’s suit.

Reed Sheppard looking like the new summer intern at your office pic.twitter.com/ZwfPN3S5GX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2024

Reed Sheppard in his draft suit is giving the same energy as Sam Weir going to Homecoming in Freaks and Geeks, and I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/4wb5RFEykc — Erik Casarez (@juanmayer) June 26, 2024

Reed Sheppard is gonna be a dawg just because of that JCPenny ahh suit — Jake (@JRogersPOP) June 26, 2024

Reed Sheppard looks like he's a student reporter. pic.twitter.com/bfglRt0Uyb — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) June 26, 2024

Reed Sheppard looks like he’s about to celebrate his First Communion pic.twitter.com/bZUc1CaU9a — Stew (@StewyHoops) June 26, 2024

The good news for the Rockets is that they are drafting the former Kentucky Mr. Basketball Sheppard for his basketball ability rather than for his fashion sense. Sheppard shot a molten 52.1 percent from deep last season and also brings excellent defense and ball-handling skills to the table. Still, it remains to be seen if Houston, a team that already has both Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green in the backcourt, will keep Sheppard around long-term or use him to help faciliate their big offseason dreams.