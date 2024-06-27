 Skip to main content
Reed Sheppard gets meme treatment for his suit at NBA Draft

June 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Reed Sheppard wearing his suit on draft day

Reed Sheppard decided to keep things simple on NBA Draft day.

The former Kentucky star Sheppard was a big winner during Wednesday’s draft, climbing into the top three and landing with the Houston Rockets at No. 3 overall.

Social media had plenty of jokes though about Sheppard’s minimalistic look to the event. Sheppard was wearing a simple olive green suit and ended up looking more like Houston’s new weatherman rather than Houston’s new combo guard.

Take a look at some of the funniest posts about Sheppard’s suit.

The good news for the Rockets is that they are drafting the former Kentucky Mr. Basketball Sheppard for his basketball ability rather than for his fashion sense. Sheppard shot a molten 52.1 percent from deep last season and also brings excellent defense and ball-handling skills to the table. Still, it remains to be seen if Houston, a team that already has both Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green in the backcourt, will keep Sheppard around long-term or use him to help faciliate their big offseason dreams.

