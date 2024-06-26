Did Rockets’ latest trade move them closer to landing Kevin Durant?

The Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets on Tuesday completed a trade involving nothing but draft picks. Did the complex deal help kickstart the Rockets’ pursuit of Kevin Durant?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets acquired the rights to the Phoenix Suns’ first-round picks — either directly or indirectly — in 2025, 2027, and 2029. The Nets had possession of the Suns’ picks after Brooklyn sent Durant to Phoenix last offseason.

In return, the Nets got their 2026 first back and got the Rockets to relinquish their swap rights on the Nets’ 2025 first-round pick. The Rockets had gained control of the Nets’ picks when Houston traded James Harden to Brooklyn in 2021.

Another massive deal: Brooklyn has a deal with Houston to return the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Rockets also acquire 2025 right to swap Houston/OKC first for 2025 Suns first-round pick. More details coming on picks… pic.twitter.com/qkTh3KwV63 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Most importantly in the deal, per sources: Houston relinquishes the right to swap a Houston/OKC first-round pick for Brooklyn's 2025 first-round pick. The Nets control their own pick as they go into a full rebuild — especially important in talented 2025 draft. https://t.co/jUR0f5lSjM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Woj also reported that Houston is interested in trading for Durant. The acquisition of the Suns’ picks aids the Rockets in potentially making a much more competitive offer in any deal. Woj added that the Suns are looking to compete with their current core intact next season but that their minds could change as the year progresses.

The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

On the other side of the deal, the Nets regained control of their 2025 first-round pick. The move allows them to bottom out this coming season for a chance at highly touted Duke prospect Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Nets GM Sean Marks was clearly very active on the phone lines on Tuesday given that he also orchestrated a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks.