 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 25, 2024

Did Rockets’ latest trade move them closer to landing Kevin Durant?

June 25, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Kevin Durant looking on

Apr 6, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Footprint Center. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets on Tuesday completed a trade involving nothing but draft picks. Did the complex deal help kickstart the Rockets’ pursuit of Kevin Durant?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets acquired the rights to the Phoenix Suns’ first-round picks — either directly or indirectly — in 2025, 2027, and 2029. The Nets had possession of the Suns’ picks after Brooklyn sent Durant to Phoenix last offseason.

In return, the Nets got their 2026 first back and got the Rockets to relinquish their swap rights on the Nets’ 2025 first-round pick. The Rockets had gained control of the Nets’ picks when Houston traded James Harden to Brooklyn in 2021.

Woj also reported that Houston is interested in trading for Durant. The acquisition of the Suns’ picks aids the Rockets in potentially making a much more competitive offer in any deal. Woj added that the Suns are looking to compete with their current core intact next season but that their minds could change as the year progresses.

On the other side of the deal, the Nets regained control of their 2025 first-round pick. The move allows them to bottom out this coming season for a chance at highly touted Duke prospect Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Nets GM Sean Marks was clearly very active on the phone lines on Tuesday given that he also orchestrated a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks.

Article Tags

Brooklyn NetsHouston RocketsKevin Durant
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus