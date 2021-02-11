Referees defend no-call on Trae Young at end of Hawks-Mavericks game

The referees defender their no-call at the end of the Atlanta Hawks’ 118-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Hawks guard Trae Young was livid after not getting a foul call on the team’s final possession of the game. The Hawks were down a point with 4.7 seconds left and were looking to inbound the ball. Young was tripped and fell to the ground. Danilo Gallinari ended up taking the final shot for Atlanta and missing. Young was livid that no foul was called.

Trae Young was HEATED after not getting a foul pic.twitter.com/H71UEDElQg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

The officials said after the game that the contact between Young and Willie Cauley-Stein was incidental.

Crew chief Josh Tiven via a pool report: “In the game the contact between Young and Cauley-Stein was deemed incidental and therefore we didn’t have a whistle on the play. After reviewing the play postgame we still feel that a no-call was the correct decision.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 11, 2021

Young was understandably frustrated with the outcome and that he didn’t get a chance to shoot the shot. But that contact did look incidental, which would make it the correct call.

Young had 25 points and 15 assists in Atlanta’s loss. The Hawks are now 11-13.