Report offers clarification on Isiah Thomas’ role with Suns

A report this week is answering the million-dollar question about Isiah Thomas and the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst published a lengthy feature this week on new Suns owner Mat Ishbia. In the feature, Windhorst offered a clarification on the Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas’ role in Phoenix under Ishbia.

Windhorst writes that Thomas has spent time in Phoenix advising the Suns’ front office on an informal basis. But Thomas’ role has reportedly been reduced in recent weeks as Ishbia has added to the team’s front office. Windhorst adds further that Thomas was not involved in Phoenix’s recruitment of and ensuing trade for All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

You can read Windhorst’s entire feature, in which he does a deep dive on Ishbia’s ambitious first few months as Suns owner, here.

Thomas, 62, has a close relationship with Ishbia, who grew up in the Detroit area when Thomas was starring for the Pistons. He was even sitting next to Ishbia when Ishbia had his notorious run-in with Nikola Jokic during this year’s playoffs.

Reports broke in February that Thomas had landed a “prominent” role in Ishbia’s Suns front office. The news was met with understandable backlash since Thomas had an ugly executive tenure with the New York Knicks in the 2000s during which was sued for sexual harassment by former Knicks exec Anucha Browne Sanders.

Since then, confusion has abounded over what Thomas’ true role with the Suns is (especially after some curious comments were made by a former Phoenix star). Now Windhorst’s report is providing a bit more clarity.