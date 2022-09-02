Report reveals Lakers’ stance on Russell Westbrook

There was some talk this offseason about the Los Angeles Lakers possibly unloading Russell Westbrook as part of a three-team trade involving Donovan Mitchell, but that did not happen. The Lakers now have one less option for dealing the star point guard, and they are apparently just fine with that.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are comfortable heading into training camp with Westbrook still on the team. That does not necessarily mean they are patiently waiting to trade the 33-year-old, either. Sources told Woike that the Lakers are hopeful new head coach Darvin Ham will have a positive influence on Westbrook, particularly with regard to defense. There is also a belief that Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis could gel better in their second season together.

Of course, the Lakers are still open to trading Westbrook. The main reason they have resisted is that teams want at least one first-round pick in return if they are going to take on Westbrook’s $47 million contract. As Woike notes, the Lakers do not want to part with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in any deal unless they are confident it would result in them being legitimate contenders next season.

The Lakers could still try to work out a trade with the Utah Jazz now that Utah has gone into total rebuild mode. If there is no deal to be had there, we know of at least one other team they could reach out to.

Ham has repeatedly said he is looking forward to working with Westbrook. While that could merely be posturing, there are numerous reasons to believe the Lakers are open to keeping the nine-time All-Star through the start of the season.