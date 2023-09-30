Report: Suns were eyeing another All-Star before Deandre Ayton trade

The Phoenix Suns already have a pair of All-Star guards manning their backcourt. They were apparently interested in adding a third one this offseason.

The Suns were involved in the Damian Lillard trade as the third team to help facilitate the deal. As the entire basketball universe now knows, Lillard ultimately landed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Phoenix ended up acquiring four role players in exchange for Deandre Ayton. But according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes in a recent episode of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, the Suns were also eyeing Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry prior to the deal being made.

The Suns’ interest in the Heat veteran, while not yielding a transaction, reportedly offered Lillard “hope” that a deal to the Heat was still possible before the Bucks trade was finalized.

“I was told that Phoenix was very interested in Kyle Lowry,” said Haynes, via Hoopshype. “I think that’s why Dame always held out hope that Portland at last minute would go back to Miami with some potential offer on the table. Something that would send Lowry to Phoenix… It just never panned out.”

Lowry is a 6-time All-Star who has played in several big games throughout his career. The 37-year-old took more of a backseat role with the Heat last season. The veteran averaged just 11.2 points and 5.1 assists, the lowest for both stats since the 2009-2010 season.

Lowry would have meshed well on a contender like the Suns give that he’s a proven commodity with championship pedigree. However, the positional fit would have been puzzling to say the least.