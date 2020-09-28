Report: Ty Lue, Jeff Van Gundy among top candidates for Clippers head coach job

The Los Angeles Clippers are facing a very important coaching search, and they may look in-house to replace Doc Rivers.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue is a leading candidate for the head coaching vacancy. Former Houston Rockets coach and current ESPN broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy is also named as a potential candidate.

Doc Rivers had two years left on his contract, sources tell ESPN. This is a challenging coaching search for Clippers, who are the ultimate win-now team. Among top candidates in the marketplace: Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets and Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. https://t.co/Ov02RYNbK9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

Lue could be an advantageous hire because of his preexisting relationships with the team’s top players, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He has experience in coaching a team with title expectations, having guided LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship in 2016.

Lue has widespread interest from around the NBA, and is a top coaching candidate for more than one team. His existing ties with the Clippers may make him the most attractive candidate there.