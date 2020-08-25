Ty Lue reportedly has interest from multiple teams

Ty Lue is a hot commodity as NBA head coaching jobs open up, or at least that’s what his representatives want everyone to believe.

The Philadelphia 76ers on Monday fired head coach Brett Brown. Lue is reportedly one of the candidates for the job. But the 76ers aren’t the only team that has interest in the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach.

According to the Philly Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Lue is expected to receive a contract offer from the Brooklyn Nets. The New Orleans Pelicans, which fired Alvin Gentry, are also expected to have interest in him.

Lue reportedly wants to coach a contender, which makes the Sixers intriguing to him.

Now 43, Lue was a longtime NBA point guard before going into coaching. He is in his second stint as an assistant coach for the Clippers after coaching the Cavaliers for parts of four seasons. He led them to one championship and had a .607 winning percentage.