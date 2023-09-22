 Skip to main content
Draymond Green frustrated with Dwight Howard leaks

September 21, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Draymond Green during a Warriors game

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half during game five of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Some reporters have linked Dwight Howard to the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green wishes those reporters would keep to themselves.

News broke last week that Howard was scheduled to meet with the 2022 NBA champions sometime this week.

A follow-up report from Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas Wednesday indicated that the 37-year-old center had “wrapped up” his two-day interview process with the Warriors. Dumas also noted that Howard was set to fly to Los Angeles for a joint workout with Green and Warriors offseason addition, Chris Paul.

Green reposted Dumas’ report on X. While the Warriors star congratulated Dumas for the insider information, Green longed of a day wherein such news would not be so easily leaked as public information.

“One day, one day, everything won’t leak. One day. Good for you btw Jason. But one day, EVERYTHING won’t leak. I have a dream,” Green said.

“btw” is an acronym for “by the way.”

It’s hard to imagine information becoming easier to keep confidential in the digital age, but Green is free to dream.

Howard’s last NBA stint came with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season. In 60 games played, the 8-time All-Star averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks — all career lows.

Howard last played in Taiwan. He posted absurd stat lines while playing for the Taoyuan Leopards, but eventually had a falling out with the team.

