Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection

We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).

Appearing Monday on FanDuel TV, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed what Morant reportedly said to get himself ejected.

“From speaking to people that were at the game in the crowd, I’m told Ja essentially told that fan that he [felt] like the Grizzlies [were] also playing against the refs that night,” said Charania. “The ref, I guess, overheard it. The integrity of the officiating, that kind of was a shot at that.”

Charania’s comments are consistent with the referee pool report from after the game. Crew chief John Goble said that Morant had made “a comment questioning the integrity of the officials.”

Here is the full pool report on why Ja Morant was accessed his second technical foul. “Morant was assessed a technical foul for use of profanity directed at an official.” pic.twitter.com/F8qA1bJi4A — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) December 18, 2022

Nevertheless, that had to be one of the weakest ejections in recent memory, especially since Morant, a star player, did not even direct his comments at Acosta. The sixth-season NBA ref Acosta is quickly gaining a reputation for handing out technical fouls like Oprah hands out cars and may now be the most infamous current NBA official besides this guy.