Report: Zion Williamson shut down again due to foot injury

Zion Williamson does not appear close to returning to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson is likely to be shut down from basketball activities due to lingering pain in his right foot, according to Shams Charania and Will Guillory of The Athletic. There remains no timetable for Williamson’s return.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson continues to experience soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot and is likely to be shut down from basketball activities for time being, sources tell me and @WillGuillory. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

The news on Williamson keeps getting more concerning. The star forward has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason foot surgery. He had been increasing his workload, but his foot pain flared up again last week and apparently has not gone away.

Previous reports have indicated that the Pelicans have been doing everything they possibly can to get Williamson healthy. Ultimately, none of those efforts appear to be working. We don’t know whether that’s the result of bad luck, or whether Williamson’s weight is as concerning as rumors indicate, and if that factor is impacting his rehab. All we know is that the forward does not appear anywhere close to a return.

Photo: Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports