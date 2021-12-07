Report: Zion Williamson has soared to even crazier weight

Zion Williamson appears to be cultivating mass at a truly alarming rate.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon appeared this week on “The Lowe Post” podcast and revealed that the New Orleans Pelicans star has ballooned to an even crazier weight. MacMahon said that he has heard from several sources that Williamson now weighs 330 pounds.

Williamson, who is listed on NBA.com at 284 pounds, remains out after undergoing foot surgery in the offseason. He was cleared for full practice last month but recently experienced a troubling setback in his rehab.

A report from October suggested that Williamson’s weight was becoming a concern again, placing him somewhere north of 300 pounds at the time. But 330 pounds is a huge uptick, even from that weight, and puts Williamson in the category of a player like Shaquille O’Neal (albeit at just 6-foot-6). That has to be seriously concerning for the Pelicans, especially with the former No. 1 overall pick’s continued inability to stay healthy.

