Reporter dishes on bad relationship between Pelicans, Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be souring on Zion Williamson.

There have been numerous reports already this offseason that the Pelicans are open to trading Williamson. The former No. 1 overall pick’s health is probably a big reason for that, as he has missed a total of 194 games over his first four NBA seasons. Though, the injury issues would also make it more difficult to trade Williamson, of course.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Williamson’s durability isn’t the only issue for the Pelicans. Windhorst said on his “Hoop Collective” podcast recently that a huge divide exists between Williamson and the team.

“There is no relationship between Zion and the organization,” Windhorst said, as transcribed by RealGM. “And minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand.”

Williamson is still only 22, so teams would probably be willing to take a chance on him. The Pelicans may have one player in mind if they explore potential Williamson trades.

The Pelicans have had significant issues with Williamson’s conditioning and lack of availability. It is hardly a surprise that there is tension between the two sides.