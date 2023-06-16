Report: Pelicans seriously considering Zion Williamson trade

The chatter about the New Orleans Pelicans potentially trading Zion Williamson seems to be more than just rumors.

A report this week said that the Pelicans would consider trading Williamson in order to move up to draft Scoot Henderson. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said something similar on Wednesday.

In a different TV appearance on Thursday, Windhorst upped the stakes.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Windhorst said the Pelicans are having serious conversations about trading Williamson.

“Over the last three or four days, as I talk to more and more teams, I continue to hear more conversations that the Pelicans are having about [trading Williamson],” Windhorst said.

Windhorst was careful to say that he questions whether a trade will happen due to Williamson’s trade value currently being low. But New Orleans having conversations with other teams about the possibility indicates they are thinking about a trade.

Williamson has been a big disappointment since the Pelicans drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019. He has played in just 114 games since then while battling injuries and mental hurdles. They have had issues with Williamson’s conditioning and lack of availability. All those problems could culminate in the team dealing the 22-year-old if they were to get a proper return for him.

Here is a video of Windhorst’s comments: