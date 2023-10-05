Report explains what 76ers want from Clippers in James Harden trade

James Harden is seeking a trade from his Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers, and now we know what the Sixers want in a trade for him.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Thursday that the Clippers offered a first-round pick and a pick swap for Harden in July. The Sixers declined that trade offer.

According to Amick’s report, the Sixers want Terance Mann and multiple first-round picks for Harden. That differs from what we heard in late June, which was that Philly wanted players to surround Joel Embiid.

Harden reported to the 76ers for training camp after missing their media day. He did so because he wants to avoid racking up fines for not showing up. And despite showing up and being on good behavior, he is still hoping to be traded.

The Clippers are said to be talking with various teams about how they could make things work to meet Philly’s asking price for Harden. They would likely need to loop in a third team to make a deal happen.

Harden is making $35.6 million this year, which is the final season of his contract.