Rockets coach did not like LeBron James’ disrespectful act

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas did not enjoy LeBron James’ disrespectful act during Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

James’ Lakers were up big early against the Rockets and won 117-100. They were up by around 20 in the second quarter when James attempted a 3-pointer from the corner. Before the shot got to the basket, James turned his back on the ball to face his teammates. He was prematurely celebrating because he believed the ball was going in.

Silas found that to be disrespectful and said it “doesn’t feel good at all.”

Rockets coach Stephen Silas' reaction: "They’re obviously a together group, and they’re having fun at our expense. So it doesn’t feel good at all, and we should take umbrage. It’s like they’re dancing on our homecourt. We’ve just got to fight. We’ve got to fight through it." https://t.co/hzFXXRNoDg — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 13, 2021

There are some players with the Rockets who would want to send a message after something like that. But the hard part is their star player isn’t invested and wants out.