Rockets rookie reacts to snub from Victor Wembanyama

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. reacted to a snub from Victor Wembanyama.

The NBA Draft lottery took place on Tuesday, and the Rockets landed the No. 4 overall pick. That apparently was a welcomed development for Wembanyama, who appeared to celebrate the outcome (video here).

Smith was the No. 3 overall pick by the Rockets last year. He reacted to the video via Twitter, sharing an emoji of a pencil on paper to indicate he was taking note.

There seems to be some fresh motivation for Smith now. Smith averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

The San Antonio Spurs won the lottery and will be picking No. 1 overall. The full expectation is that they will select the young French center.

Wembanyama seemingly wants to go to the Spurs. He also said that the entire country of France was rooting for the Spurs to win the top pick due to the organization’s history of having successful French players like Tony Parker and Boris Diaw.

If all goes well for everyone, the Spurs will have yet another top French player in their organization. And Smith will be motivated to take it to San Antonio every time he faces them.