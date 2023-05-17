Victor Wembanyama seemed pumped that 1 team missed out on him

Victor Wembanyama has insisted leading up to the NBA Draft that he has no preferred landing spot, but it sure seemed like the French phenom was relieved when one particular team missed out on him.

Wembanyama anxiously watched as the draft order was revealed during the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. When it was announced that the Houston Rockets landed at No. 4, the 19-year-old appeared to pump his fist and react with excitement.

Victor Wembanyama appeared to be relieved the Rockets didn’t secure the first pick : @OKCThunderFRpic.twitter.com/WLwrBtM6il — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 17, 2023

It is certainly possible that Wembanyama was excited because the San Antonio Spurs were still alive for the No. 1 pick at that point. The Spurs eventually landed the top pick, and Wembanyama explained after the event why all of France is excited about the idea of him playing for San Antonio.

Either way, Wembanyama’s very public reaction must have added insult to injury for the Rockets.