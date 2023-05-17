 Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama seemed pumped that 1 team missed out on him

May 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Victor Wembanyama reacts during the NBA Draft Lottery

Victor Wembanyama has insisted leading up to the NBA Draft that he has no preferred landing spot, but it sure seemed like the French phenom was relieved when one particular team missed out on him.

Wembanyama anxiously watched as the draft order was revealed during the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. When it was announced that the Houston Rockets landed at No. 4, the 19-year-old appeared to pump his fist and react with excitement.

It is certainly possible that Wembanyama was excited because the San Antonio Spurs were still alive for the No. 1 pick at that point. The Spurs eventually landed the top pick, and Wembanyama explained after the event why all of France is excited about the idea of him playing for San Antonio.

Either way, Wembanyama’s very public reaction must have added insult to injury for the Rockets.

