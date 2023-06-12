Report: Rockets have surprising backup plan if James Harden pursuit fails

The Houston Rockets clearly have big goals this offseason, but they may go in an unexpected direction depending on how things shake out.

The Rockets are widely expected to pursue guard James Harden in free agency, but according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the team could consider making a run at Kyrie Irving should their Harden pursuit fail.

Irving is set to become a free agent. The Dallas Mavericks are set to try to keep him, but his time there last season was not exactly pleasant. That said, Irving has been trying to recruit to Dallas, so it sounds like he intends to stay there.

Harden is probably the more realistic target for Houston if they are serious about signing a star guard. Still, it does not sound certain that they will get him either. It’s fair to question whether either Harden or Irving is the right player to provide veteran guidance to what is otherwise still a very young roster.