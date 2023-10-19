Mike Breen has savage reaction to Kyle Kuzma’s new hairstyle

Kyle Kuzma showed up to Wednesday’s preseason game with a hairstyle that would even make Dennis Rodman barf.

The Washington Wizards forward committed a major fashion party foul during Wednesday’s preseason game against the New York Knicks. While Kuzma wasn’t playing, he was shown on the broadcast pacing the sideline with a new hairstyle — a red lipstick imprint atop his head of blonde hair.

Legendary announcer Mike Breen, calling the game for the Knicks on MSG Network, went viral for his savage reaction to Kuzma’s new look.

“Did he lose a bet?” Breen asked incredulously of Kuzma.

"Did he lose a bet?" Mike Breen was perplexed by Kyle Kuzma's new hairstyle 😅pic.twitter.com/54g31m8oRi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

Indeed, that is the only logical explanation for Kuzma’s pilary abomination there. What in the name of Clint Capela-meets-Geri Halliwell was that?!

Kuzma is admittedly known for pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion though. The former Lakers champion has actually looked worse showing up to games in the past.