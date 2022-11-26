 Skip to main content
Rockets stars trolled Trae Young on social media after win

November 26, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Trae Young in warmups

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young warms up prior to game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets are well on their way to becoming the New York Knicks South.

Houston got a big victory on Friday night over the Atlanta Hawks. Despite Atlanta leading by as many as 16 points in the second half and Hawks stars Trae Young (44 points) and Dejounte Murray (39 points) going hot lava, the Rockets came from behind for the 128-122 win.

It was a chippy game throughout in which Young and Murray were openly taunting the Rockets players after made baskets. There was also an incident in the third quarter where players on both sides got heated, resulting in four total technical fouls and Murray hitting Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with the “too small” gesture.

When the Rockets emerged victorious at the final buzzer, Houston guard Jalen Green made a point of waving goodbye to Young and the Hawks.

Green and fellow Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr., Houston’s two top scorers, then continued with the shade on social media. The former posted the video of his goodbye wave to his Instagram Story, and the latter did the same with the video, adding the caption, “Twin Look at lil fella,” in reference to Young walking off the court looking sad.

The Rockets earned the right to talk all their trash, especially after walking away with the W when the Hawks were taunting them prematurely. There may have been another layer of savagery here as well since Young has himself been known to use the goodbye wave on opposing teams.

Jalen Green Kevin Porter Jr. Trae Young
