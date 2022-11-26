Rockets stars trolled Trae Young on social media after win

The Houston Rockets are well on their way to becoming the New York Knicks South.

Houston got a big victory on Friday night over the Atlanta Hawks. Despite Atlanta leading by as many as 16 points in the second half and Hawks stars Trae Young (44 points) and Dejounte Murray (39 points) going hot lava, the Rockets came from behind for the 128-122 win.

It was a chippy game throughout in which Young and Murray were openly taunting the Rockets players after made baskets. There was also an incident in the third quarter where players on both sides got heated, resulting in four total technical fouls and Murray hitting Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with the “too small” gesture.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were straight up TAUNTING the Rockets… AND STILL LOST! @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/OYOWGXPWph — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2022

Rockets and Hawks got into it in the 3rd quarter. Technicals were assessed to Jabari Smith Jr., Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and Jalen Green. pic.twitter.com/SJ7Wil767k — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 26, 2022

When the Rockets emerged victorious at the final buzzer, Houston guard Jalen Green made a point of waving goodbye to Young and the Hawks.

Jalen Green waving bye bye to the Hawks pic.twitter.com/ppduitJjAt — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 26, 2022

Green and fellow Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr., Houston’s two top scorers, then continued with the shade on social media. The former posted the video of his goodbye wave to his Instagram Story, and the latter did the same with the video, adding the caption, “Twin Look at lil fella,” in reference to Young walking off the court looking sad.

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. trolling Trae Young after the Rockets comeback win over the Hawks 👀 pic.twitter.com/cHQyMWweNa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 26, 2022

The Rockets earned the right to talk all their trash, especially after walking away with the W when the Hawks were taunting them prematurely. There may have been another layer of savagery here as well since Young has himself been known to use the goodbye wave on opposing teams.