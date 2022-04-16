Trae Young pulls savage move on Cavaliers fans

Trae Young continues to show himself to be a big-game player, and he keeps letting opposing fan bases know it as well.

The Atlanta Hawks guard erupted in the second half of Friday’s play-in game against Cleveland to carry his team to a 107-101 comeback win. Young scored 30 of his 38 points in the second half, including 15 of them in the fourth quarter.

After silencing the Cavaliers, Young had the last laugh in another way. As time ran out in the fourth quarter, he could be seen waving goodbye to the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena.

Trae Young waves BYE BYE to Cavs fans. 😳😅 pic.twitter.com/8IuiAGB1i3 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 16, 2022

Young clearly enjoys playing the heel. He did so last year against the New York Knicks, and he even parlayed that into a surprise WWE appearance at Madison Square Garden. He has a long way to go when it comes to getting Cleveland fans to dislike him that much, but he seems willing to try.