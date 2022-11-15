Rockets veteran posts curious tweet after team’s latest loss

One Houston Rockets veteran may be having his Eric Bledsoe “I don’t wanna be here” moment.

The Rockets got thumped at home on Monday by the LA Clippers, losing 122-106. The loss dropped Houston to a grotesque 2-12 on the season, making them the worst team in the NBA right now.

After the game, Rockets veteran Eric Gordon posted a curious message to Twitter. His tweet consisted of a single angry-face emoji.

😡 — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) November 15, 2022

Gordon is by far the longest-tenured Rockets player, having been with the team since the James Harden-Patrick Beverley era in 2016. But that also means Gordon has been subjected to a whole lot of losing recently with Houston going 39-129 (.232) over the last three seasons combined.

On a team predominantly populated by young guns under 25 years old, Gordon is an anomaly at 33 (soon to be 34 next month). Houston is clearly no place right now for a veteran still looking for his first career NBA title, so maybe Gordon is hoping that the recent trade rumors involving him start to pick back up again.