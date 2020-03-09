Rudy Gobert blames referees for his ejection after scuffle with OG Anunoby

Rudy Gobert and OG Anunoby got ejected from the end of Monday’s Utah Jazz-Toronto Raptors game, and Gobert thinks the referees messed up.

As Toronto was bringing the ball up the court with less than a minute left in their 101-92 road win, Anunoby threw an elbow at Gobert. Gobert shoved Anunoby back, leading to a scuffle. Here’s video.

Gobert and OG Anunoby get into a little scuffle late in the 4th pic.twitter.com/O2q8ZPSv13 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) March 10, 2020

Gobert complained after the game about the ejection. He felt the referees missed Anunoby’s elbow and didn’t like that he was thrown out.

Rudy Gobert: OG tried to elbow me in the face and the guy who is getting paid to do something about it didn’t do his job. I got ejected and I didn’t do anything wrong. Next time, I’ll take justice into my own hands, so they can eject me for a reason — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 10, 2020

If Gobert held back, maybe Anunoby would have been called for a foul, but he’s right that the refs seemed to miss the elbow.

Gobert was probably also upset about his poor game. He had just six points and four rebounds in 32 minutes as his team lost at home.