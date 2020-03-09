pixel 1
Rudy Gobert blames referees for his ejection after scuffle with OG Anunoby

by Larry Brown

Rudy Gobert and OG Anunoby got ejected from the end of Monday’s Utah Jazz-Toronto Raptors game, and Gobert thinks the referees messed up.

As Toronto was bringing the ball up the court with less than a minute left in their 101-92 road win, Anunoby threw an elbow at Gobert. Gobert shoved Anunoby back, leading to a scuffle. Here’s video.

Gobert complained after the game about the ejection. He felt the referees missed Anunoby’s elbow and didn’t like that he was thrown out.

If Gobert held back, maybe Anunoby would have been called for a foul, but he’s right that the refs seemed to miss the elbow.

Gobert was probably also upset about his poor game. He had just six points and four rebounds in 32 minutes as his team lost at home.


