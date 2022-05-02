Did Rudy Gobert give Jazz an ultimatum?

The Utah Jazz were once again unable to make a deep playoff run this year, and there has been talk of them making major changes this offseason. Rudy Gobert may volunteer to be one of them.

There has been talk of tension between Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for quite some time. According to SiriusXM’s Sean O’Connell, Gobert is planning to give the Jazz an ultimatum in the coming days. A source close to the situation told O’Connell that Gobert either wants to be traded or wants Mitchell to be traded.

Rudy feels that his own numbers are consistent or getting better, while Don is D liability and is falling off in terms of explosiveness. Gobert also aware of at least 1 Western Conference power that would be willing to pay handsomely for his abilities. (NBA teams never tamper..) — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 2, 2022

While we have to consider the source, the rumor is not that hard to believe. Mitchell and Gobert clearly have not been getting along. A lot of that would be overlooked if they were having success, but they have never gotten past the second round of the playoffs together.

If the Jazz do have to choose between Gobert and Mitchell, it will be interesting to see which way they go. One Eastern Conference team has long been linked to Mitchell. It would not be a shock if he wanted out of Utah anyway.