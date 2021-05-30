Rudy Gobert sends tribute to late Mark Eaton

Rudy Gobert sent a nice tribute on Saturday to the late Mark Eaton.

Eaton went for a bike ride in Utah on Friday night and did not return home. Officers said he appeared to have crashed his bike.

The 64-year-old former Jazz center was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gobert, who is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year like Eaton, shared the following tribute to his mentor and friend.

To my great mentor and friend @markeaton7ft4 , one of kind and an amazing human being, i’m grateful for your presence in my life over the years. Gonna miss our conversations. But i know you’ll be watching. pic.twitter.com/XDvEJTPCwp — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 29, 2021

Eaton was a five-time All-Defensive honoree and four-time NBA block champion.