 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 29, 2021

Rudy Gobert sends tribute to late Mark Eaton

May 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert sent a nice tribute on Saturday to the late Mark Eaton.

Eaton went for a bike ride in Utah on Friday night and did not return home. Officers said he appeared to have crashed his bike.

The 64-year-old former Jazz center was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gobert, who is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year like Eaton, shared the following tribute to his mentor and friend.

Eaton was a five-time All-Defensive honoree and four-time NBA block champion.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus