Rui Hachimura is being linked to 2 interesting new teams

Rui Hachimura might end up leaving for a rival team, one way or the other.

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran Hachimura is drawing interest from two new teams in free agency, longtime NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Thursday. Both the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves have made pitches to Hachimura, Stein says.

At 28 years old, the 6-foot-8 Hachimura is one of the top remaining free agents still left on the board. He spent the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Lakers and is coming off a strong 2026 postseason in which he averaged 17.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on a scalding 56.9 percent from three.

A few days ago, we learned that a couple of other interesting teams were in the mix for Hachimura. But with those teams having since spent their free-agent budgets on other players, Hachimura’s market is shifting slightly.

Minnesota is looking for more forward depth after trading away Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets and then sending out Naz Reid in their blockbuster trade for LaMelo Ball . Golden State also needs forward help with Jimmy Butler (ACL) still far away from a return and Draymond Green currently a free agent after opting out of his contract.

Hachimura is an automatic jump-shooter who can also lock down multiple positions with his staggering 7-foot-2 wingspan. He is unlikely to remain unsigned for long as the NBA offseason continues into the next several days.