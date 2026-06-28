Lakers’ Rui Hachimura linked to 2 suitors in free agency

Two NBA teams are reportedly looking to pry Rui Hachimura away from the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the midst of a busy Lakers offseason, Hachimura has been viewed as the odd man out among L.A. free agents looking for a new contract. The 28-year-old played himself out of the Lakers’ price range with an outstanding playoff run that set him up for a big payday.
According to NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs are two teams that “have interest” in striking a deal with Hachimura.
The two potential landing spots could not be more different for Rui. In Brooklyn, the Japanese forward could become a top offensive option next to Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle. In San Antonio, Hachimura could latch onto a contender who could very well be in the Western Conference Finals throughout the duration of any pact he signs.
Veteran forward Harrison Barnes remains a free agent after losing his spot in the Spurs’ rotation last postseason. Hachimura could provide San Antonio with a younger, better version of Barnes should he decide to trade in his Tinsel Town address for one closer to the Alamo.
Hachimura isn’t the only Lakers veteran who could land a better deal elsewhere. The Purple and Gold could also lose Marcus Smart to another Texas team.
With Rob Pelinka committing big money to Austin Reaves, the cap crunch may very well force the Lakers to thin out its roster for the sake of salary flexibility going forward.