Lakers’ Rui Hachimura linked to 2 suitors in free agency

Two NBA teams are reportedly looking to pry Rui Hachimura away from the Los Angeles Lakers .

In the midst of a busy Lakers offseason, Hachimura has been viewed as the odd man out among L.A. free agents looking for a new contract. The 28-year-old played himself out of the Lakers’ price range with an outstanding playoff run that set him up for a big payday.

According to NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs are two teams that “have interest” in striking a deal with Hachimura.

The two potential landing spots could not be more different for Rui. In Brooklyn, the Japanese forward could become a top offensive option next to Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle . In San Antonio, Hachimura could latch onto a contender who could very well be in the Western Conference Finals throughout the duration of any pact he signs.

Veteran forward Harrison Barnes remains a free agent after losing his spot in the Spurs’ rotation last postseason. Hachimura could provide San Antonio with a younger, better version of Barnes should he decide to trade in his Tinsel Town address for one closer to the Alamo.

Hachimura isn’t the only Lakers veteran who could land a better deal elsewhere. The Purple and Gold could also lose Marcus Smart to another Texas team .

With Rob Pelinka committing big money to Austin Reaves , the cap crunch may very well force the Lakers to thin out its roster for the sake of salary flexibility going forward.