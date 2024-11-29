Russell Westbrook disciplined by NBA over obscene gesture

Russell Westbrook has been finding his groove as a member of the Denver Nuggets, but perhaps he was feeling a little too good during a recent game.

The NBA announced Friday that they are fining the former MVP guard Westbrook $35,000 for his actions in Wednesday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Westbrook turned and flipped off the Knicks bench after hitting a three-pointer in the fourth quarter, which the league deemed to be an obscene gesture.

The incident occurred with six minutes remaining in the game, and the Nuggets down big. Westbrook got stuffed at the rim by Knicks guard Josh Hart and came back down with the ball, causing the Knicks bench to loudly call for a travel. No whistle was blown though, and Westbrook proceeded to hit a corner three before flipping the bird to the Knicks bench behind him.

Here is the video.

Westbrook flipping off the Knicks bench after this 3 pic.twitter.com/WOI1GzJ6pY — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) November 26, 2024

While the Nuggets lost by a brutal 145-118 final score, Westbrook finished with a team-high 27 points. He has settled into a nice role off the bench in his first season with Denver, posting 14.5 points and 7.4 assists a game over his last five contests. But Westbrook wasn’t going to get away with flashing the tall man, just like this fellow NBA star recently wasn’t able to either.