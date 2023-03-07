Viral video shows Russell Westbrook having Kings fans ejected from game

Russell Westbrook may be on a new team, but he is still feuding with opposing fans.

Video went viral this week of the LA Clippers guard Westbrook having a couple of Sacramento Kings fans ejected from a game. The Clippers faced the Kings in Sacramento on Friday. Here is the video.

Russ was having fun with this I’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/HvA2phuFLw — ⚡️fan account (@TheWestbrookEra) March 6, 2023

You can see Westbrook pointing the fans out to security and taunting them a bit as they were escorted away. The incident occurred with 38.4 seconds left in the fourth after Sacramento made a basket to go up 126-125. They would eventually hang on to win 128-127. Perhaps due to the game situation, the incident with the fans did not draw much attention at the time. Westbrook was not asked about it after the game either.

Though the Clippers lost, it was actually Westbrook’s best game yet for the team (27 points on 12-for-16 shooting plus ten assists). But he notoriously hates courtside hecklers and had many similar incidents with his previous team as well.