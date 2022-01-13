Russell Westbrook fires back after getting trolled during Kings game

Russell Westbrook is hitting back with a counterpunch after getting trolled during Wednesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Los Angeles guard had another brutal game against Sacramento, going 2-for-14 from the field for eight points. Westbrook also missed all five of his three-point attempts, including a couple of momentum-killing misses late.

To make matters worse, the music operator for the Kings trolled Westbrook throughout the contest by playing a fitting dig at his terrible shooting. After the game, Westbrook responded to that shade from Kings game operations.

“I hope they played that the last 14 years too,” said Westbrook, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation. “It’s funny they play it now. That’s cute.”

Westbrook is in his 14th year in the NBA, so he appears to be saying that he had been torching the Kings for a long time before his struggles this season.

Nonetheless, Westbrook now has to face the music (no pun intended). It has been a disastrous first season for him in L.A., as Westbrook is down to 18.7 points a game on 43.7 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from 3 for the .500 Lakers. Even the team’s own fans are not happy with him, so a sound effect at an opposing arena is probably the least of his problems right now.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports