Russell Westbrook trolled so hard by Kings music operator

Russell Westbrook is feeling the hits from just about every angle these days.

Westbrook is in his 14th NBA season but first with the Los Angeles Lakers, who entered Wednesday just a game over .500. Westbrook has had several blunders while with the Lakers, including blowing some layups late in games. His scoring average is his lowest since his second year in the league.

The Lakers have reportedly even quietly shopped Westbrook in trade talks, though he remains with the team.

On Wednesday, Westbrook found himself the target of some mocking from an opponent.

The Lakers were in Sacramento to face the Kings. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Kings’ in-game operations department played the song “You’re as cold as ice” when Westbrook was introduced before the game.

When the Kings just introduced Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup intros here in Sacramento, their game ops played the sound “You’re as cold as ice.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 13, 2022

Buha says they played the song again after Westbrook missed the layup.

After Westbrook missed a layup, the game ops played the same sound. https://t.co/wfY1aEu9nc — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 13, 2022

That is harsh.

If it were opposing fans saying that from courtside seats, Westbrook would probably try to get them ejected. But since they’re the game operations department, he just has to endure it. It’s a cold world out there.

Photo: Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports