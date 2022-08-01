 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 1, 2022

Russell Westbrook has hired a new agent

August 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has hired a new agent.

Westbrook signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

Westbrook’s move comes just weeks after the veteran point guard split with his longtime agent Thad Foucher. Foucher and Westbrook had different feelings regarding what was best for the guard’s career. Foucher felt that Westbrook would be best off trying to stay with the Lakers and make the most of the situation. Westbrook must have felt differently.

Westbrook hiring Excel Sports is not a surprise. Initial reports suggested that was going to be the agency he hired to represent him.

Now that Westbrook has a new agent, one has to wonder whether he will ask his new representation to help find him a new team. Westbrook is making $47 million this season but is a free agent after that.

The agent’s job will be to try and create a market for Westbrook after the upcoming season, which won’t be easy.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus