Russell Westbrook has hired a new agent.

Westbrook signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

Westbrook’s move comes just weeks after the veteran point guard split with his longtime agent Thad Foucher. Foucher and Westbrook had different feelings regarding what was best for the guard’s career. Foucher felt that Westbrook would be best off trying to stay with the Lakers and make the most of the situation. Westbrook must have felt differently.

Westbrook hiring Excel Sports is not a surprise. Initial reports suggested that was going to be the agency he hired to represent him.

Now that Westbrook has a new agent, one has to wonder whether he will ask his new representation to help find him a new team. Westbrook is making $47 million this season but is a free agent after that.

The agent’s job will be to try and create a market for Westbrook after the upcoming season, which won’t be easy.