Russell Westbrook gets brutally roasted by Spurs rookie

Russell Westbrook became a punchline this past season amid his struggles with the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s true even for some of his fellow players, fairly or not.

San Antonio Spurs rookies Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham played a game of word association for Bleacher Report, in which one was given a word and had to offer the other clues to help him guess the word. Branham was trying to guide Sochan to say “triple-double,” and used the clue “Russell Westbrook gets them a lot” as a prompt.

Sochan, almost immediately, responded with “bricks.”

Clue: “Russell Westbrook gets them a lot” Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan: “BRICKS” 😬

— Guru (@DrGuru_) July 17, 2022

Sochan covered his mouth and said “don’t put that one in,” though it was far too late for that.

The reputation is not entirely undeserved. Westbrook had some terrible shooting performances during the season and shot just 44 percent from the field. That led to him getting tagged with the moniker “Westbrick” by some, which he did not take kindly to.

Ironically, one recent trade rumor has linked Westbrook with the Spurs. That might make for an awkward first conversation with Sochan if it were to happen.