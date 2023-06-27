Russell Westbrook leaning 1 way with his future?

Russell Westbrook might not have a whole lot to think about in free agency this offseason.

Veteran NBA writer Howard Beck mentioned the former MVP Westbrook in his latest piece for GQ Sports. Beck writes that Westbrook, an unrestricted free agent, “seems likely to stay with the [LA] Clippers.”

The nine-time All-Star Westbrook signed with the Clippers in February after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline then getting bought out by the Utah Jazz. While many were rightly skeptical of how Westbrook would fit on the Clippers, he managed to exceed all expectations. Westbrook did more work off the ball, cut out many of his bad shots early in the clock, took on tough defensive tasks (such as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Round 1 of the playoffs), and remained supportive of his teammates even when occasionally benched in the fourth quarter by coach Tyronn Lue.

For Westbrook, who averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 assists as a Clipper on a stunningly efficient 48.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep, the expectation was that he may have played himself out of the team’s price range for a new contract. After all, the Clippers can only offer Westbrook the $3.8 million non-Bird exception (as a luxury tax team that got him through the buyout market).

But Westbrook already earned a ton of money on his last contract (a $206.8 million supermax deal) and lives in Los Angeles anyway. The Clippers also failed to acquire another point guard via trade after an agreed-upon deal for Malcolm Brogdon fell through due to a medical issue and a rumored reunion with Chris Paul failed to materialize. Thus, the need for Westbrook is still there, and the interest should be mutual if Westbrook wants to prioritize comfort at 34 years of age.