Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with a non-COVID illness), Westbrook helped lead the Lakers to a surprise 112-109 victory. Westbrook had 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in 36 minutes off the bench. He also delivered a clutch basket in the final 15 seconds to ice the win.

WHAT A PASS FROM REAVES! WESTBROOK AND ONE!!!!pic.twitter.com/GfLR2y3LzN — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) January 5, 2023

After the game, Westbrook had his session with reporters while wearing a hat with an interesting message. The hat’s bill read, “Give me my flowers.”

Russell Westbrook wearing a hat from his clothing line, Honor the Gift, with “Give me my flowers” written on the brim pic.twitter.com/BtiQxSUBgh — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 5, 2023

The former NBA MVP Westbrook definitely received generational slander over his struggles with the Lakers last season (much of which was justified). But he has righted the ship this season by taking a step back and coming off the bench. In 32 appearances as a sixth man (a role in which Westbrook can be the primarily ball-handler and unlock the best aspects of his game again), the nine-time All-Star has rock-solid 14.8/6.3/8.0 averages.

Granted, that has not always translated into wins for the Lakers as they are still just 17-21 overall (which is even worse than they were at this point last season). But you have to give credit to Westbrook for doing the unthinkable in more ways than one this year.