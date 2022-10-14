Russell Westbrook receives strong message of support from ex-co-star

Despite now being his cross-arena rival, one of Russell Westbrook’s former co-stars is still standing with him.

LA Clippers star Paul George took to Twitter on Thursday with a strong message of support for Westbrook, his ex-teammate in Oklahoma City.

“Keep ya sanity Brodie!!” said George, referencing Westbrook’s nickname. “You one of the best and it ain’t stamped enough!!”

George starred with Westbrook on the Thunder for two seasons from 2017-19. While George left Westbrook in favor of a move to the Clippers alongside Kawhi Leonard, George has continued to show public support to Westbrook over the years.

The ex-MVP Westbrook is about to begin his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers after a calamitous debut last year. Even if it is still just the preseason, Westbrook is already coming under attack (recently for unfair reasons), which may explain why George felt the need to show love to him.